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A bond forged in battle: Epic of Gilgamesh (2) | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

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1 hour ago
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In response to the tyranny of King Gilgamesh, the gods forged the untamed wild man Enkidu, whose presence in the forest has just been discovered by a fearful hunter seeking the king’s aid.

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Gilgamesh dispatched an enchanting courtesan named Shamhat into the forest to seduce Enkidu and entice him toward the city. For six days and seven nights, Enkidu lay with the maiden. In that time, the wild beasts he once roamed with forsook him. As the creatures fled, he sought to give chase, but his weary legs betrayed him. Shamhat implored him to accompany her to the realm of men, and, yielding to her request, he journeyed to Uruk.

In the city streets, Gilgamesh beheld Enkidu. A fierce sense of challenge ignited, and a mighty clash ensued. Though Gilgamesh emerged the victor, a profound respect blossomed for his rival’s equal might, and the tempest of their battle subsided. The heroes conversed of Gilgamesh’s aggressive ways, and Enkidu urged him to channel his strength toward noble deeds no king had ever achieved.

Finding solace in his words, Gilgamesh embraced Enkidu as a brother, forging an unbreakable bond. Soon after, Gilgamesh proposed a perilous quest: to march forth and slay the fearsome monster Humbaba, appointed by the god Enlil to guard the Cedar Forest.

The Cedar Mountains trembled, and dark clouds shrouded the heavens as a ferocious battle raged. The two champions stood united, claiming victory over the forest’s guardian. Yet, as the rain descended and Humbaba drew his final breath, he cast a dark curse upon our heroes: that their days would be cut short.

Upon their triumphant return, the goddess Ishtar was captivated by Gilgamesh’s glory and beckoned him to become her husband. Yet, Gilgamesh remained unswayed by her temptations and lavish gifts, knowing too well the tragic ruin that had befallen her past lovers who failed to submit to her overwhelming power. To be continued.

Amjad Refai is the director of Arabic Programme at the University of Hong Kong

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