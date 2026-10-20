Robot maker Micro-Intelligence launches HK IPO to raise up to $800m

Embodied intelligent industrial robot (EIIR) player Changzhou Micro‑Intelligence (3275) has launched its Hong Kong initial public offering to raise up to HK$799.9 million, with the offer period running from Tuesday to Friday.

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The company is offering 37.28 million shares under the global offering, at an indicative offer‑price range of HK$16.63 to HK$21.46 per share. Each board lot comprises 100 shares, requiring a minimum investment of HK$2,167.6. Trading of the shares is expected to commence on 28 October.

Orient Securities (Hong Kong) acts as the sole sponsor for the listing.

Micro‑Intelligence designs, develops and commercializes industrial robots and smart‑manufacturing solutions. Drawing on self‑developed full‑stack software‑hardware systems and system‑engineering capabilities, the firm builds flexible intelligent‑robot products capable of autonomous perception, learning, decision‑making and execution of complex industrial tasks to enable flexible‑production transformation for manufacturing plants.

Its three complementary product lines include core‑business EIIR Products, artificial intelligence‑enabled equipment and modular products.

By 2025 revenue, Micro‑Intelligence ranked first in China’s EIIR market with a 20 percent market share. The company booked 2025 total revenue of 795.5 million yuan (HK$934.71 million), representing a 32.5 percent year‑on‑year rise. Revenue from its flagship EIIR product line rose 66.7 percent year‑on‑year to 453.3 million yuan, accounting for 57 percent of total revenue. Net profit for 2025 stood at 5.066 million yuan.

Based on the mid‑point of the offer‑price range, estimated net initial public offering proceeds will amount to approximately HK$641.5 million, of which 60.3 percent will be allocated to core‑technology research and development.