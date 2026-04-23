China's Huaqin climbs 17 percent in Hong Kong debut after US$581 million share sale

Shares of Huaqin (3296), a Chinese smart device maker and original design manufacturer, climbed 17 percent in their Hong Kong market debut on Thursday after the company raised HK$4.6 billion in a share offering.

The stock opened at HK$87.55 versus a listing price of HK$77.70, and rose as high as HK$90.95 before easing back to trade at the opening level.

Huaqin designs and manufactures electronic products for major technology brands, including smartphones, laptops, servers, smart home devices and wearables. It is also expanding into automotive electronics, robotics and software.

Huaqin said it plans to use the proceeds for research and development, expanding and optimising its manufacturing network, strategic investment and vertical integration, and working capital.

Cornerstone investors agreed to subscribe for about US$290 million worth of shares, including funds managed by JPMorgan Asset Management and UBS Asset Management, the prospectus showed.