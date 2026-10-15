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INNOVATION

HSBC's HK team of 150 AI experts to double in 2-3 years: David Liao

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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A general view shows the HSBC Hong Kong headquarters building in Hong Kong on June 9, 2015. AFP
A general view shows the HSBC Hong Kong headquarters building in Hong Kong on June 9, 2015. AFP

HSBC’s (0005) technology and artificial intelligence talent spans across Hong Kong, the UK and other major markets, with a team of 150 AI specialists in Hong Kong — a headcount expected to double over the next two to three years, said David Liao Yi-chien, co-chief executive of Asia and the Middle East.

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The Hong Kong-based team has developed tools to help account managers engage with customers and to enhance the quality of case handling at the bank’s customer service centre, Liao said.

Citing group CEO Georges Elhedery, he noted that the bank will set up a global AI research institute in Hong Kong that is expected to begin operations in early 2027, initially focusing on AI application cases, post-quantum cryptography and blockchain technology.

Liao stressed that Hong Kong is the group's home ground and the place where its senior executives are based, describing the city as the group's central decision-making engine, as well as a global hub for driving AI developement.

He also expressed confidence that the bank would deploy more technology and front-line staff in the city, citing Hong Kong's vibrant capital and wealth management markets, coupled with HSBC's substantial customer base and business growth.

Responding to reports that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority had questioned why HSBC chose to set up a Global AI Centre of Excellence in Singapore instead of Hong Kong, Liao reiterated that Hong Kong is its decision-making hub for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, as well as a base of its technology and AI talent, and that the bank would continue to invest in the city.

HSBC has AI teams set up in the mainland, London and other regions, but the leadership team overseeing overall AI application is based in Hong Kong, he said, adding that the group maintains regular and positive communication with regulators.

HSBCAItechnologyDavid Liao

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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