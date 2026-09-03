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INNOVATION

Anthropic still flagged as risk to defense industrial base, US official says

INNOVATION
59 mins ago
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Anthropic logo, a keyboard and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic logo, a keyboard and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS

Anthropic is still considered a "Supply Chain Risk" by the US defense department and defense industry, the under secretary of defense for research and engineering said, after suggestions of a thaw in relations between the AI company and the Trump administration.

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Emil Michael posted the remarks on X a day after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Axios that Anthropic is "back on the right side," adding, "we trust Anthropic" in an interview.

A federal judge ruled in favor of Anthropic on Aug. 27, determining that the Pentagon illegally punished the AI company for criticizing the government and that the Pentagon's decision was "illegal and baseless."

The Defense Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

AnthropicAIdefenseUS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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