Anthropic still flagged as risk to defense industrial base, US official says

Anthropic is still considered a "Supply Chain Risk" by the US defense department and defense industry, the under secretary of defense for research and engineering said, after suggestions of a thaw in relations between the AI company and the Trump administration.

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Emil Michael posted the remarks on X a day after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told Axios that Anthropic is "back on the right side," adding, "we trust Anthropic" in an interview.

A federal judge ruled in favor of Anthropic on Aug. 27, determining that the Pentagon illegally punished the AI company for criticizing the government and that the Pentagon's decision was "illegal and baseless."

The Defense Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Reuters