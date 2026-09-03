logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US not 'stealing Venezuelan oil,' energy secretary insists

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP View of the refinery El Palito in Puerto Cabello, Carabobo state, Venezuela on January 22, 2026.
Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP View of the refinery El Palito in Puerto Cabello, Carabobo state, Venezuela on January 22, 2026.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Wednesday dismissed claims that Washington was "stealing Venezuelan oil" after the South American nation granted its northern neighbor access to a huge chunk of its natural resources.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Wright, who traveled to Venezuela to oversee the signing of a series of energy deals worth billions of dollars, sought to dispel criticism in comments made to AFP and other outlets at Caracas airport.

The United States is due to take majority control of more than 65 billion barrels -- almost 20 percent -- of oil in Venezuela, which holds the largest proven reserves in the world.

Caracas has projected earnings of $209 billion over 25 years from the accord.

"I've seen those headlines. 'We're stealing Venezuelan oil.' Of course, that's not true at all," Wright said, adding that "the oil in Venezuela is indeed owned by the people of Venezuela."

"Private companies are bringing the money to produce the oil, but the benefits, the royalties and the taxes all go to the government of Venezuela and the people of Venezuela," he said.

"All we're doing is taking an idle, underground asset that isn't doing anything for Venezuelan people and bringing the money, the technology to develop it."

Wright also stressed the importance of fixing Venezuela's electricity sector, with much of the country enduring hours-long power cuts on a daily basis.

The oil sector also needed electricity to function, he added.

"You need them both," he said, voicing optimism given the "existing (electricity) infrastructure" in Venezuela that he believes can be put to use again under a five-year plan.

 

- Elections a 'process' -

 

US President Donald Trump has described the pact announced Friday as "the biggest oil deal in world history."

The US leader earlier Wednesday rebuffed calls for elections in Venezuela, amid high hopes that Washington-backed talks between the interim government and parts of the opposition might lead to a democratic ballot.

"I just don't think they're ready yet. You know, it's very new. We took them out of a dictatorship, and we're getting along great with the government," he said.

US forces ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro in January, and Maduro's former vice president Delcy Rodriguez has been governing on an interim basis ever since.

Rodriguez, who effectively rules under Trump's thumb, echoed that elections would take place when "Venezuela is ready."

Wright sought to clarify that elections were a "process," pointing out that reforms including an overhaul of Venezuela's Supreme Court were necessary first.

"The plan for elections has not changed at all. It's to continue to get the infrastructure ready and have elections at the appropriate time," he said.

The secretary said the country and its economy had to be stabilized before a popular vote could occur.

"You don't want to wait, sit on your hands for whatever time it takes to get through elections," he said.

AFP

USstealingVenezuelan oilenergy secretary

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS
Yen rallies sharply as markets raise bets on Bank of Japan rate hikes
FINANCE
13 mins ago
U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the podium after speaking as he hosts a dinner in the Rose Garden at the White House on September 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump invited Republicans in competitive races to a Rose Garden dinner ahead of the November elections. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP
Trump 'happy' Prince Harry and Meghan have left US
WORLD
3 hours ago
The Federal Reserve building. REUTERS
Fed's Williams ties rising bond yields to strong economy, CNBC reports
FINANCE
18 hours ago
A view of the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 8, 2025. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Bank of Canada keeps its policy rate at 2.25pc, says tariffs could hit growth
FINANCE
18 hours ago
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on July 23, 2026. AFP
S&P 500, Dow post slim gains at open as Iran tensions clash with AI optimism
FINANCE
18 hours ago
A "now hiring" sign is displayed outside Taylor Party and Equipment Rentals in Somerville, Massachusetts, US, September 1, 2022. REUTERS
US private payrolls growth slows in August, ADP says
FINANCE
19 hours ago
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the USSF-36 mission successfully launches from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, U.S., August 21, 2025. U.S. Space Force/Gwendolyn Kurzen/Handout via REUTERS
US, China arm for space warfare: hunter satellites and orbital weapons
CHINA
22 hours ago
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during his new year press conference at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea's Lee calls for conditions to resume US-North Korea dialogue
WORLD
23 hours ago
A crew member walks on the flight deck of US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) as it heads towards Laem Chabang Port, near the city of Pattaya on September 2, 2026. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)
5,000 US sailors arrive in Thailand after months at sea
WORLD
23 hours ago
Banners with pictures of the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, are displayed on a street in Tehran, Iran, August 22, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
What are Iran's options to retaliate as open warfare resumes with the US?
WORLD
02-09-2026 15:54 HKT
Veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming dies at 94
NEWS
15 hours ago
source: online
Angela Stanton faces controversy over mainland makeup artist’s alleged illegal work at Miss Hong Kong final
ENTERTAINMENT
02-09-2026 13:07 HKT
Mainland man arrested for alleged in-flight theft on HK Express flight from Bangkok
NEWS
02-09-2026 04:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.