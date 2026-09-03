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FINANCE

Wall St opens higher after Fed's Waller signals patience on rate policy

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he was open to leaving interest rates unchanged this month if data confirms inflation pressures are cooling off.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 247.2 points, or 0.47 percent, at the open to 53,309.17. The S&P 500 rose 20.1 points, or 0.26 percent, at the open to 7,686.71, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 118.5 points, or 0.45 percent, to 26,336.322.

Reuters

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