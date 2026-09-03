Facebook parent Meta Platforms released on Wednesday its most powerful AI model, Muse Spark 1.3, specifically designed to extend agent workflows and boost coding capabilities.

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Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg posted on social media that the model is rolling out with frontier performance almost too cheap to meter, which is the biggest jump they have made so far on coding and agentic work.

He called on users to try with Muse Code and the API, and indicated the next model Watermelon and the release of Muse Spark open weights.

Meta's Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang said in an interview that Muse Spark 1.3 is “competitive” with Anthropic's model, Claude Fable 5.1, and “better than” OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol, particularly when it comes to coding, and outperforms “any of the current Chinese models out there.” But OpenAI will soon release a new, even more advanced model known as Astra.

Wang said it requires 25 percent fewer tokens, meaning it's operating more efficiently, and the API platform has seen strong adoption, with some developers “using trillions of tokens a week.” It's safer that it would ask for clarification when needed and seek confirmation before taking actions that could be irreversible.