logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Nvidia to buy Hugging Face for nearly US$13 billion in big bet on open AI models

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Nvidia will buy popular developer platform Hugging Face for US$12.93 billion, betting that support for open AI models will drive future demand even as its biggest customers develop their own chips to reduce reliance on the semiconductor giant.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The chipmaker is already a major open AI player in the US with its widely used Nemotron model and vocal support for the technology. Acquiring Hugging Face will give it direct access to a platform developers use to collaborate, test and share tools, potentially providing valuable insight and data that could help it narrow the technology gap with top American and Chinese labs.

Demand for open-weight models has surged from businesses balking at the steep bill of deploying the technology, with Chinese companies such as DeepSeek and Z.ai emerging as crucial players with models that can match the best from the United States in tasks including generating computer code at a lower cost.

That surge has fueled fears that some American firms could become reliant on Beijing's models even as both countries race to dominate a technology they see as crucial to their future.

For Nvidia, building up open source may help it cushion a demand slowdown from customers such as Meta OpenAI and Microsoft, which are developing their own AI chips to cut reliance on its costly and supply-constrained processors.

Hugging Face has also been in the news recently after a hack by rogue AI agents that escaped OpenAI's testing environment. Beyond hosting AI models, it offers datasets, software libraries and cloud services used to build and deploy AI applications.

The New York-based startup, which is backed by Intel Advanced Micro Devices and Amazon was founded in 2016 by French entrepreneurs Clément Delangue, Julien Chaumond and Thomas Wolf.

Reuters

 

NvidiaHugging FaceAIopenmodel

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
Meta releases its most powerful AI model Muse Spark 1.3
FINANCE
11 mins ago
From left: PwC Hong Kong’s E&M industry partner Beretta Ching, media industry leader Cecilia Yau, and E&M industry partner Andrew Wong
Hong Kong's entertainment industry to reach US$15 bln by 2030, outpaces global growth, PwC says
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin looks on at the Tech in Asia Singapore 2016 conference in Singapore April 12, 2016. REUTERS
Facebook co-founder Saverin tops Singapore's richest on Forbes 2026 amid tech fortunes slip
FINANCE
5 hours ago
AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand miniature in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
US urges G20 countries to allow AI training on creators' work
INNOVATION
10 hours ago
The company logo for Snowflake Inc. is displayed on a banner to celebrate the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 16, 2020. REUTERS
Snowflake lifts annual revenue forecast on cloud and AI demand, shares soar
FINANCE
10 hours ago
Humanoid robots controlled by a remote control by Unitree Robotics take part in a fight during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 18, 2026. AFP
Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up
INNOVATION
10 hours ago
A Broadcom logo and a computer motherboard appear in this illustration created on August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Broadcom raises AI chip forecast as Big Tech keeps writing bigger checks
FINANCE
11 hours ago
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel greets shareholders during the Berkshire Hathaway Inc annual shareholders' meeting, the conglomerate's first since Warren Buffett stepped down after 60 years as chief executive, in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 1, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Berkshire CEO Abel says AI to help power growth
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a press conference at Computex in Taipei on June 2, 2026. (AFP)
Nvidia CEO urges G20 to build AI infrastructure
INNOVATION
23 hours ago
People walk past the Enflame booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura.
Tencent-backed Enflame IPO draws 6,109 times online demand
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming dies at 94
NEWS
20 hours ago
source: online
Angela Stanton faces controversy over mainland makeup artist’s alleged illegal work at Miss Hong Kong final
ENTERTAINMENT
02-09-2026 13:07 HKT
Mainland man arrested for alleged in-flight theft on HK Express flight from Bangkok
NEWS
02-09-2026 04:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.