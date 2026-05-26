Ferrari unveils first fully electric car

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HK celebrates first Astronaut as Shenzhou-23 details historic mission
23-05-2026 15:42 HKT
Tesla's supervised self-driving software gets Dutch okay, first in Europe
11-04-2026 15:45 HKT
French, Japanese ships cross Strait of Hormuz in first since war
04-04-2026 10:22 HKT
Culture clash spelt shock end for Japan women's first foreign coach
03-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Polish bishop becomes first to face trial for paedophilia cover-up
18-02-2026 17:32 HKT
Pope heads to Turkey, Lebanon in first overseas trip
24-11-2025 14:49 HKT
Derek Cheung's yellow Ferrari towed for illegal parking in Causeway Bay
17-11-2025 01:39 HKT
Electric car fills parking garage with smoke at Laguna City
31-10-2025 02:30 HKT
Cloudy day with few showers on first school day: HKO
31-08-2025 15:11 HKT