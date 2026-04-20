First-time blinkers for Voyage Bubble in Champions Mile

Voyage Bubble will race in blinkers for the first time as he chases a seventh Group 1 win in the Group 1 Champions Mile (1,600 meters) on FWD Champions Day at Sha Tin.

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Trainer Ricky Yiu is reaching for the gear change in a bid to land the one major mile prize missing from the seven-year-old’s resume. Voyage Bubble has already won consecutive editions of both the G1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1600m) in 2024 and 2025 and the G1 Stewards’ Cup (1600m) in 2024 and 2025.

Voyage Bubble went down by a head to Red Lion in a dramatic running of last year’s Champions Mile, with the result only confirmed after a protest. James McDonald objected over late interference, but the stewards ruled they could not be comfortably satisfied Voyage Bubble would have finished ahead of Red Lion without the contact.

It is not the first time Yiu has turned to first-time blinkers with a stable star. He did so with Sacred Kingdom when the sprint great was chasing a Silent Witness record-equaling 18th win in the G2 Sprint Cup (1,200m) on his 29th start in 2011. The operation was a success, but the patient died: jockey Brett Prebble held up until after the 250m mark before Sacred Kingdom charged home into second to miss by a half-length.

“The horse is fine, there is nothing wrong with him. It’s time to try something different,” Yiu told The Standard.

Voyage Bubble has not officially trialed in blinkers in the lead-up to Sunday’s feature, but he has worn them in six pieces of work since April 12, including a 1,200m gallop last Thursday with Jerry Chau Chun-lok in the saddle.



“Mr Ricky decided to put the blinkers on because he wanted Voyage Bubble a bit fresher. After the gallop last Thursday, I think the blinkers worked very well and suited him a lot,” Chau told The Standard. “I think they will help him travel much better in the race.”