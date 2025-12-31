logo
Teen Turns Walks to Watts, Wins Top Spot at EPIC Junior 2025

HONG KONG NEWS
48 mins ago
EPIC Junior brings the elevator-pitch format of HKSTP’s flagship start-up competition to Hong Kong’s next generation of innovators.
EPIC Junior brings the elevator-pitch format of HKSTP’s flagship start-up competition to Hong Kong’s next generation of innovators.
Police, ImmD arrest 21 mainland women in Yuen Long vice raid
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
File Photo
Gang of 12 trashes Lan Kwai Fong bar, causing HK$380,000 damage
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
Sheung Shui fruit shop thwarts theft with "rigged" money bucket
HONG KONG NEWS
5 hours ago
Customs seizes HK$31.5m worth of illicit cigarettes in Fo Tan warehouse raid
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
Fire at Mei Foo Sun Chuen forces dozens to evacuate
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
Mr. Chan Tsz-tat (right) exchanging the signed document with Peruvian Consul-General (left). HK Customs
HK Customs signs mutual recognition deal with Peru to ease cargo flow
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
Hong Kong Metropolitan University gets HK$22.4m grant for flight simulator lab
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
Sai Wan Estate residents back redevelopment but worry about smaller flats
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
Mainland man held after police find HK$790,000 drugs in Tuen Mun hotel, Tsuen Wan unit
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
Police, ImmD arrest 3 mainland women in Kwun Tong vice raid
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
31-year-old woman loses $1.9m in Xiaohongshu fraud
HONG KONG NEWS
30-12-2025 01:03 HKT
(Video) Woman subdued with pepper spray after beef dispute at Tai Po hotpot restaurant
HONG KONG NEWS
29-12-2025 23:51 HKT
Woman found dead under hydraulic bed in Ngau Tau Kok, Suspect flees to SE Asia
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
