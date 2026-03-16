3 arrested after $2.6m heroin seized in Choi Wan Estate flat

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Customs seizes $1.7m cannabis at airport, 2 men arrested
16-03-2026 04:58 HKT
Man arrested for drug trafficking in Wong Tai Sin industrial building raid
10-03-2026 03:48 HKT
Customs seizes $1m cocaine at airport, 2 passengers arrested
05-03-2026 02:25 HKT
Drugs, drink-driving suspect held after Fanling Highway chase
20-02-2026 02:47 HKT
2 arrested in Wong Tai Sin with $56,000 drugs in taxi
06-02-2026 01:55 HKT
$570,000 of cannabis products seized in Sai Kung, driver arrested
04-02-2026 06:57 HKT
Man arrested with $2.7m of suspected meth in San Tin
30-01-2026 03:57 HKT
Man arrested at HK airport with 8kg of cannabis buds from Bangkok
03-12-2025 01:00 HKT