logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
GOSSIP

Controversial influencer Rachel Chung reveals severe hair loss, opens up about alopecia

GOSSIP
02-04-2026 19:12 HKT
logo
logo
logo

Influencer Rachel Chung Yui-sum said she is suffering from severe hair loss caused by alopecia areata, sharing her condition in a recent social media video.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

She said she decided to speak out after being approached by passers-by who recognized her and offered encouragement after her earlier posts about the condition.

“I’m OK now,” she said, thanking others for their concern.

In the video, Chung showed the extent of hair loss on her scalp, revealing larger bald patches than previously disclosed. She said the condition had passed its worst stage.

Chung thanked supporters for their concern and urged others not to worry, saying she is doing well.

Chung rose to prominence online following her relationship with married billionaire banker Patrick Ma Ching-hang, and is known for her outspoken personality and lavish lifestyle posts.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition in which the body’s immune system attacks hair follicles, leading to hair loss. It is often linked to genetic factors, stress and other autoimmune diseases.

Some cases may resolve naturally over time, though recovery can take months. Those affected are advised to seek medical advice.

Rachel Chung

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Internet celebrity Rachel Chung reports fraudsters impersonating her to scam supporters
ENTERTAINMENT
05-06-2025 23:13 HKT
Elaine Yiu ditches rumored beau, parties with tycoon on night out
GOSSIP
24-03-2026 15:07 HKT
Christy Chung’s daughter under fire over bathroom selfie controversy
GOSSIP
24-03-2026 14:05 HKT
Former TV queen Gigi Lai makes rare on-camera return after 17 years
GOSSIP
17-03-2026 14:58 HKT
Guo Jingjing's family hike reveals glowing complexion, netizens praise 'national treasure' beauty
GOSSIP
17-03-2026 02:18 HKT
Cecilia Cheung shows off fuller figure and divisive fashion during Sanya getaway
GOSSIP
17-03-2026 01:55 HKT
TVB star Ruco Chan's family secretly moves into luxury house, spacious garden revealed
GOSSIP
16-03-2026 01:15 HKT
Derek Cheung’s fiancée Angel Chong, Hong Kong’s youngest district councilor, in the spotlight
GOSSIP
05-03-2026 16:58 HKT
Derek Cheung’s high-profile dating rumors resurface after his engagement
GOSSIP
05-03-2026 14:35 HKT
Birthday photo of Ina Chan offers glimpse into late Stanley Ho’s family life
GOSSIP
03-03-2026 17:16 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
16 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.