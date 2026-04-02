Controversial influencer Rachel Chung reveals severe hair loss, opens up about alopecia

Influencer Rachel Chung Yui-sum said she is suffering from severe hair loss caused by alopecia areata, sharing her condition in a recent social media video.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

She said she decided to speak out after being approached by passers-by who recognized her and offered encouragement after her earlier posts about the condition.

“I’m OK now,” she said, thanking others for their concern.

In the video, Chung showed the extent of hair loss on her scalp, revealing larger bald patches than previously disclosed. She said the condition had passed its worst stage.

Chung thanked supporters for their concern and urged others not to worry, saying she is doing well.

Chung rose to prominence online following her relationship with married billionaire banker Patrick Ma Ching-hang, and is known for her outspoken personality and lavish lifestyle posts.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition in which the body’s immune system attacks hair follicles, leading to hair loss. It is often linked to genetic factors, stress and other autoimmune diseases.

Some cases may resolve naturally over time, though recovery can take months. Those affected are advised to seek medical advice.