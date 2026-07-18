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WORLD

Latin America's unlikely football unity: cheering against Argentina

WORLD
25 mins ago
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This aerial view shows a mural by artist Martin Ron depicting Argentine football star Lionel Messi in Buenos Aires on July 17, 2026, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain on July 19. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)
This aerial view shows a mural by artist Martin Ron depicting Argentine football star Lionel Messi in Buenos Aires on July 17, 2026, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain on July 19. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)

While Latin Americans have traditionally rallied behind football teams from the region who advance deep into the World Cup tournament, a flood of memes, jokes and criticism has made it clear there is one exception: Argentina.

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In one photoshopped pic that went viral, Lamine Yamal -- who leads Argentina's opponent, Spain -- is wearing a Brazilian jersey. The snarky caption? "The hope of the Brazilian people."

The fervor goes beyond the historic rivalry between Pele's Brazil and Diego Maradona's Argentina: Mexico, Colombia, Chile and others are all hoping Lionel Messi's Albiceleste bite the dust on Sunday.

A similar phenomenon occurred before Argentina won its third World Cup title in 2022.

Colombian sociologist German Gomez told AFP that the "dynamic of solidarity ... has been broken" with Argentina.

He said the digital era and social networks have fueled "narratives" that the team is a darling of football's world governing body FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino.

"Argentina has had help from referees," said Francisco Santos, a Brazilian fan trading World Cup stickers at a shopping center in Sao Paulo, where cheers rang out when England scored first against Argentina in the semi-finals.

If Brazil could not become six-time champions, "I would rather see Spain become two-time champions than Argentina become four-time champions," the 42-year-old said.

Critics say Argentina has received more favorable calls such as penalties and yellow or red cards against opponents, even when such decisions have been backed by FIFA and experts.

"We're going to cheer for Spain," said Juan Camilo Abusaid, a 28-year-old finance worker in Bogota.

 

- 'Very political'-

 

Antonio Lopez, 51, a police officer in Mexico City, described Messi as a "legend."

But Lopez added: "If you're going to sweat and break your back on the pitch to become champions twice, I accept that. If referees are going to help you, I don't."

At a press conference, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum jokingly asked journalists which team they were supporting in the final.

"Spain! Spain!" they replied.

For Mexican anthropology professor Jorge Negroe, a specialist in social studies of sport, "this World Cup has proven to be very political."

Gomez meanwhile said that while Maradona was seen as a revolutionary who confronted FIFA's power, current narratives perceive Messi as FIFA's "golden boy."

National politics has also created resentment.

"I really don't like Javier Milei (Argentina's president) at all!" said Rachid Sjoberg, a 29-year-old agricultural laboratory operator in Santiago.

"The idea that he would then boast about having won the World Cup if they win does not sit well with me."

Argentine fans and some players have also faced accusations of racism -- such as a chant sung by the team in the past mocking the Black players on the French team as not being really French.

There is also a long history of club-level fans throwing bananas on the field or making monkey gestures at Brazilian fans or black players.

During this World Cup, FIFA condemned racism in a statement after an Argentine supporter told a Black US influencer known as IShowSpeed to go "cry at the zoo" during a livestream.

 

- 'We are unbearable' -

 

Messi himself has acknowledged the strong feelings around whether the team wins or loses.

"Four years ago, we achieved what we wanted: to play the final and be the best for four years. Once again, we have shown that nobody gives us anything for free, and we have put ourselves among the two best again," he said.

"Let it hurt whoever it hurts."

A brand of fernet, an alcoholic drink which is hugely popular in Argentina, has taken advantage of the anti-Argentine sentiment with humor.

Under the slogan "We are unbearable," it launched an advert showing fans from different teams sitting in a therapy circle complaining about Argentines' unbridled passion for football.

While many in Latin America are rooting against Argentina, the team has received a rapturous response at training camps in the United States, with fans chanting "Messi! Messi!"

But some still embrace regional solidarity.

"I'm going to support Argentina because it's a South American country," said Valentino Tocto, a 20-year-old student in Lima.

AFP

Latin AmericafootballunitycheeringArgentina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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