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FOOTBALL

Mexico v England World Cup last-16 match delayed one hour

FOOTBALL
44 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Mexico v England World Cup last-16 match was delayed by one hour due to adverse weather conditions around the Azteca Stadium on Sunday.

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The game had been scheduled to kickoff at 1800 local time (0000 GMT), but FIFA postponed the start after issuing a shelter-in-place order because of thunderstorms in the area earlier in the day.

World soccer's governing body decided on Friday to keep the scheduled kickoff time despite concerns that the weather could force changes.

Reuters

world cup 2026EnglandMexico

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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