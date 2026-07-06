Mexico v England World Cup last-16 match delayed one hour

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Improving Spain outclass Austria 3-0 to ease into World Cup last 16
03-07-2026 07:32 HKT
4 dead as huge crowds celebrate Mexico's World Cup win
02-07-2026 04:00 HKT
Harry Kane lifts England over DR Congo, into World Cup quarterfinals
02-07-2026 03:55 HKT
Two people die from suffocation during World Cup celebrations in Mexico
01-07-2026 20:38 HKT
Paraguay beat Germany on penalties to reach World Cup last 16
30-06-2026 07:44 HKT
Canada earn first knockout win on stoppage-time goal vs. South Africa
29-06-2026 05:40 HKT
Ecuador fight back to shock Germany and reach knockout stage
26-06-2026 06:37 HKT
England hit crossbar late in goalless draw with Ghana
24-06-2026 06:09 HKT