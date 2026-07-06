Mexico v England World Cup last-16 match delayed one hour

The Mexico v England World Cup last-16 match was delayed by one hour due to adverse weather conditions around the Azteca Stadium on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The game had been scheduled to kickoff at 1800 local time (0000 GMT), but FIFA postponed the start after issuing a shelter-in-place order because of thunderstorms in the area earlier in the day.

World soccer's governing body decided on Friday to keep the scheduled kickoff time despite concerns that the weather could force changes.

Reuters