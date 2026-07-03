logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SPORT
breadcrumb-arrow
FOOTBALL

Improving Spain outclass Austria 3-0 to ease into World Cup last 16

FOOTBALL
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Spain put their World Cup rivals on notice with a dominant 3-0 win over Austria on Thursday thanks to a Mikel Oyarzabal double and another commanding defensive display to reach the last 16.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Spain, who arrived at the tournament among the favourites and have yet to concede a goal, made a slow start with a draw against Cape Verde but Austria had no answer to their opponents' relentless attack and impenetrable back line on a sunny day in Southern California.

While Spain's attack, especially teenage forward Lamine Yamal, gets most of the attention, their defence continues to excel.

They did not allow a shot on target on Thursday, the first team to achieve that feat in a World Cup knockout match since Germany in the 2014 final against Argentina.

Spain will face Portugal or Croatia for a place in the quarter-finals.

"I don't know who I'd prefer to play, I haven't planned for each team," Oyarzabal said. "Bring them on."

SPAIN APPLY RELENTLESS PRESSURE

The Spaniards started brightly, with Lamine repeatedly troubling Austria's defense as La Roja pressed for an early breakthrough.

They thought they had gone ahead from a short-range shot by Marc Cucurella, but the effort was ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.

The pressure finally paid off, though, when Cucurella whipped a precise cross into the area and Oyarzabal steered it into the bottom corner, igniting the largely Spain-supporting crowd.

Schlager kept Austria in the match before halftime, producing back-to-back saves from a free kick and the ensuing scramble to ensure his side went into the interval trailing by only one.

Austria's best opportunity to equalise came in the second half when a lovely cross into the box was headed by Sasa Kalajdzic, but the ball landed harmlessly on top of the goal.

Austria, who squeaked into the knockout round with a last-gasp goal to draw with Algeria, struggled to create clear chances against a Spain side who remained composed in possession and disciplined at the back to continue their shutout streak.

Pedro Porro added Spain's second in the 66th minute with a header into the middle of the net in front of a sold-out crowd that included Spanish actors Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

Oyarzabal struck again in the 89th minute for his fourth goal of the tournament following a defensive lapse by a visibly frustrated Austrian side.

LAMINE DREAMING OF WORLD CUP TITLE

Spain, World Cup winners in 2010, looked confident and assured against Austria and will take encouragement from the performance of 18-year-old Lamine, who looked to have shaken off the hamstring injury that had hampered him earlier in the tournament.

The teenager said he was gradually rediscovering his rhythm after a lively display.

"Little by little, I’m starting to feel like myself again," Lamine said. "Making the runs I need to make, the dribbles -- everything."

With Spain heading to Dallas for the last-16 match, Lamine said there was no margin for error.

"The crucial moment is now," he said. "You can go home if you want, but that's not what any of us wants, no Spaniard wants that, and we're going to give it our all. Now it's time to rest and think about the next match."

Lamine said playing at a World Cup represented the pinnacle of the sport and that his focus was now on helping Spain go all the way.

"When a child dreams of playing football, they dream of playing for their national team and in a World Cup," he said. "So, here I am. I’m thinking about advancing further and fulfilling my dream of winning a World Cup with Spain."

Reuters

world cup 2026SpainAustria

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Police officers walk on a street. File Photo Spanish Police/Handout via REUTERS
Three wallabies saved from Spanish cannabis farm hell
WORLD
14 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
4 dead as huge crowds celebrate Mexico's World Cup win
WORLD
02-07-2026 04:00 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Harry Kane lifts England over DR Congo, into World Cup quarterfinals
FOOTBALL
02-07-2026 03:55 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Mbappe uncorks France as Sweden are swept aside in Champagne World Cup show
FOOTBALL
01-07-2026 08:01 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Paraguay beat Germany on penalties to reach World Cup last 16
FOOTBALL
30-06-2026 07:44 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Canada earn first knockout win on stoppage-time goal vs. South Africa
FOOTBALL
29-06-2026 05:40 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Ecuador fight back to shock Germany and reach knockout stage
FOOTBALL
26-06-2026 06:37 HKT
Photo: Reuters
England hit crossbar late in goalless draw with Ghana
FOOTBALL
24-06-2026 06:09 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo records brace as Portugal routs Uzbekistan
FOOTBALL
24-06-2026 03:58 HKT
A Leapmotor B10 electric SUV car is displayed on media day at the 2024 Paris Auto Show in Paris, France, October 14, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Leapmotor opens battery assembly workshop near Stellantis-CATL plant in Spain
FINANCE
23-06-2026 22:41 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
01-07-2026 12:54 HKT
source: online
500 commendations, no frontline work? Glamorous Taiwan policewoman accused of benefiting from gifted case credits
CHINA
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.