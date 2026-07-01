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WORLD

Two people die from suffocation during World Cup celebrations in Mexico

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A drone view shows Ciudad de Mexico Stadium, formerly known as Azteca Stadium, ahead of the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Mexico City, Mexico, June 10, 2026. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
A drone view shows Ciudad de Mexico Stadium, formerly known as Azteca Stadium, ahead of the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in Mexico City, Mexico, June 10, 2026. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Two people died from suffocation as thousands of fans crowded Mexico City streets during World Cup celebrations, the capital's health secretariat said in the early hours of Wednesday.

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The incident occurred on Hamburgo and Lancaster Streets, near the Angel of Independence landmark, where thousands of soccer fans had gathered to celebrate Mexico's 2-0 victory over Ecuador in the round of 32.

"After receiving advanced resuscitation efforts, the deaths of a 44-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman from suffocation have been confirmed," the health authority said on social media.
 

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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