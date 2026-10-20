logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Robot maker Micro-Intelligence launches HK IPO to raise up to $800m

FINANCE
4 hours ago

by

Zhou Yiru

logo
logo
logo
Photo source: Changzhou Micro‑Intelligence, Sohu
Photo source: Changzhou Micro‑Intelligence, Sohu

Embodied intelligent industrial robot (EIIR) player Changzhou Micro‑Intelligence has launched its Hong Kong initial public offering to raise up to HK$799.9 million, with the offer period running from Tuesday to Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company is offering 37.28 million shares under the global offering, at an indicative offer‑price range of HK$16.63 to HK$21.46 per share. Each board lot comprises 100 shares, requiring a minimum investment of HK$2,167.6. Trading of the shares is expected to commence on 28 October. 

Orient Securities (Hong Kong) acts as the sole sponsor for the listing. 

Micro‑Intelligence designs, develops and commercializes industrial robots and smart‑manufacturing solutions. Drawing on self‑developed full‑stack software‑hardware systems and system‑engineering capabilities, the firm builds flexible intelligent‑robot products capable of autonomous perception, learning, decision‑making and execution of complex industrial tasks to enable flexible‑production transformation for manufacturing plants. 

Its three complementary product lines include core‑business EIIR Products, artificial intelligence‑enabled equipment and modular products.

By 2025 revenue, Micro‑Intelligence ranked first in China’s EIIR market with a 20 percent market share. The company booked 2025 total revenue of 795.5 million yuan (HK$934.71 million), representing a 32.5 percent year‑on‑year rise. Revenue from its flagship EIIR product line rose 66.7 percent year‑on‑year to 453.3 million yuan, accounting for 57 percent of total revenue. Net profit for 2025 stood at 5.066 million yuan.

Based on the mid‑point of the offer‑price range, estimated net initial public offering proceeds will amount to approximately HK$641.5 million, of which 60.3 percent will be allocated to core‑technology research and development.

 

Embodied intelligent industrial robotChangzhou Micro‑IntelligenceipoEIIR

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong exchange to launch Shein derivatives after trading debut next week
FINANCE
28-08-2026 14:21 HKT
A worker inspects solar panels at a solar Dunhuang, 950km (590 miles) northwest of Lanzhou, Gansu Province in this September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
China Resources New Energy seeks US$3.6 billion Shenzhen IPO to fund wind, solar projects
FINANCE
11-06-2026 15:36 HKT
A woman poses for pictures in front of the OpenAI logo at Bharat Mandapam, one of the venues for AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra/File Photo
OpenAI aiming for speedy IPO, source says
INNOVATION
21-05-2026 10:15 HKT
HKEX.
China's Huaqin climbs 17 percent in Hong Kong debut after US$581 million share sale
FINANCE
23-04-2026 11:06 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong Stock Exchange seeks market input to boost listing competitiveness
FINANCE
13-03-2026 14:04 HKT
Stephen Law, President of the HKICPA (Centre), Eugene Yeung, Chair of Taxation Faculty Executive Committee of HKICPA (Left) and Agnes Cheung, Convenor of Budget Proposals Task Force of HKICPA (Right) presented the HKICPA’s 2026-27 Budget Proposals “Reinforcing and enhancing Hong Kong’s strengths, innovation and talent for a bright and bold future”, which includes a range of recommendations under four key themes. /HKICPA
HKICPA sees FY25-26 deficit at HK$1.4bn, urges 8.25pc profits tax break to lure regional HQs
FINANCE
28-01-2026 19:48 HKT
A visitor examines a computer chipset at the booth for Chinese semiconductor and chip developer Kunlunxin during the World AI Conference in Shanghai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. China's government appealed to Japan on Monday, July 24, 2023 not to disrupt the semiconductor industry after curbs on exports of Japanese chip-making technology took effect, adding to technology restrictions Washington and its allies have imposed on China on security grounds. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Baidu's Kunlunxin, valued at close to $23 billion, eyes Hong Kong IPO: Reuters
FINANCE
05-12-2025 14:49 HKT
Moore Threads CEO Zhang Jianzhong
China's Nvidia-like Moore Threads set for trading debut after $8.8 billion IPO
INNOVATION
05-12-2025 09:03 HKT
People walk past the booth of Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
Chinese autonomous driving firm Momenta files for Hong Kong IPO, sources say
FINANCE
03-12-2025 11:30 HKT
HashKey Holdings passes HK listing hearing
FINANCE
01-12-2025 16:12 HKT
At least six hikers fall ill on Chung Yeung Festival holiday
NEWS
19-10-2026 17:22 HKT
Dior deploys private guards outside Paris flagship amid riots
SOCIAL BUZZ
19-10-2026 19:17 HKT
source: online
Macron and wife dance at Celine Dion concert amid French riots
WORLD
19-10-2026 13:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.