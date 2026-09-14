Hang Seng Index closes higher on Monday, Z.AI slumps 9 percent

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday, despite weakness in AI and semiconductor stocks across Asia.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 111 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,917 points at the close.

The market turnover was HK$192.6 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was muted at 4,317 points.

Shares of Z.AI (2513) plunged 9.1 percent following a share and bond sale plan to raise HK$39 billion. Peer Minimax (0100) dropped 6.5 percent by market close.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was flat at 3,885 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index dropped 0.6 percent to 13,384 points.

Around the region, Asian share markets slid in Asia on Monday as supply concerns caused oil prices to spike anew, while investors braced for possible interest rate hikes in both the United States and Japan this week.

Staff reporter and Reuters