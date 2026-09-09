Wall St indexes open lower as oil prices exceed US$100

The main U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday as oil prices surged past the market-sensitive US$100-a-barrelmark (HK$780) level for the first time since July due to deepening tensions in the Middle East.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78.2 points, or 0.15 percent, at the open to 52,707.9. The S&P 500 fell 12.8 points, or 0.17 percent, at the open to 7,660.68, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 96.4 points, or 0.36 percent, to 26,325.061.

Reuters