Wall St opens lower after hotter-than-expected producer inflation data

The major U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday after producer prices data for August raised expectations of an interest rate hike this month, while an escalating conflict in the Middle East pushed oil prices above US$100 a barrel.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88.8 points, or 0.17 percent, at the open to 52291.85. The S&P 500 fell 41.6 points, or 0.55 percent, at the open to 7594.74, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 232.3 points, or 0.88 percent, to 26021.052 at the opening bell.

Reuters