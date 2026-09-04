Hang Seng Index rises 300 points at open amid easing rate hike fears

Hong Kong stocks rallied at the open on Friday, as US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's comments eased interest rate hike concerns.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 302 points, or 1.2 percent, to 25,515.

The tech gauge lifted 1.46 percent to 4,533.

With gold prices climbing back to surpass US$4,500 (HK$35,100), Zijin Ming (2899) jumped 4 percent at the open, marking the best performer among blue chips. Laopu Gold was also up 2.4 percent.

Tech giants outperformed the market. Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) advanced 1.9 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

Lenovo (0992) ascended 3.2 percent, while JD.com (9618) and Baidu (9888) both rose 2.5 percent.

Notably, Chinese artificial intelligence firm MiniMax (0100) increased 2.7 percent, and its rival Z.AI (2513) grew by 1.4 percent.