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S&P 500, Dow post slim gains at open as Iran tensions clash with AI optimism

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on July 23, 2026. AFP
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on July 23, 2026. AFP

The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow indexes opened marginally higher on Wednesday, as investors weighed renewed US-Iran clashes against signs of strength in the AI trade.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.7 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 52,829.58. The S&P 500 rose 3.1 points, or 0.04 percent, to 7,634.58, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.8 points, or 0.02 percent, to 26,094.004.

Reuters

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