S&P 500, Dow post slim gains at open as Iran tensions clash with AI optimism

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HKU medicine stresses Cantonese remains mandatory despite eased entry rule
01-09-2026 19:10 HKT
The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow indexes opened marginally higher on Wednesday, as investors weighed renewed US-Iran clashes against signs of strength in the AI trade.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.7 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 52,829.58. The S&P 500 rose 3.1 points, or 0.04 percent, to 7,634.58, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.8 points, or 0.02 percent, to 26,094.004.
Reuters