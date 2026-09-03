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FINANCE

Hong Kong stocks open higher on lower bond yields and oil prices

FINANCE
3 hours ago
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HKEX.
HKEX.

Hong Kong shares rose at the open on Thursday, as investors weighed lower bond yields and oil prices.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed 171 points, or 0.68 percent, to 25,482.

The tech gauge went up 0.71 percent to 4,549.

Tech giants broadly gained. Tencent (0700) and Alibaba (9988) inched up 1.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Lenovo (0992) jumped 3.3 percent, while Baidu (9888) rose 0.2 percent.

However, MiniMax (0100) dropped nearly 3 percent at the open, while Z.AI (2513) opened flat.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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