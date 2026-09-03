Hong Kong stocks open higher on lower bond yields and oil prices

Hong Kong shares rose at the open on Thursday, as investors weighed lower bond yields and oil prices.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed 171 points, or 0.68 percent, to 25,482.

The tech gauge went up 0.71 percent to 4,549.

Tech giants broadly gained. Tencent (0700) and Alibaba (9988) inched up 1.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Lenovo (0992) jumped 3.3 percent, while Baidu (9888) rose 0.2 percent.

However, MiniMax (0100) dropped nearly 3 percent at the open, while Z.AI (2513) opened flat.