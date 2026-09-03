Hang Seng Index sees slim gains by noon

Hong Kong stocks edged up by midday close on Thursday, as tech losses offset early gains.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 6 points, or 0.02 percent, to 25,317 at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$105 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index slipped 0.56 percent to 4,491 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up 0.43 percent at 3,958 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index rose 0.39 percent to 13,664 points at the midday close.