Hong Kong shares close lower, CATL drops 4pc

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with CATL (3750) hitting a six-month low.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index inched down 18 points, or 0.07 percent, to 25,311, with a full-day turnover of HK$216.6 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 0.74 percent to 4,517 points.

The battery giant CATL saw its share retreat the most by 4.7 percent among HSI constituents after its Hungary plant halted over worker nickel exposure.

Chinese automakers BYD (1211), Geely Automobile (0175), and Li Auto (2015) also underperformed the market, dropping 3.4 percent, 2.9 percent, and 2.6 percent, respectively.

After Swire Pacific (0019,0087) announced the sale of Cathay Pacific's (0293) shares early in the day, Cathay closed 1.14 percent lower.

In contrast, China Overseas Land & Investment (0688) jumped 4.6 percent at the close, marking the best performance among blue chips.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down 0.97 percent to 3,941 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index slid 1.88 percent to 13,611 points.