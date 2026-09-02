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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index hovers around 25,000 points by noon

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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HKEX.
HKEX.

Hong Kong stocks fell by midday close on Wednesday, with automaker Li Auto (2015) dropping the most by 4.7 percent among blue chips.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 242 points, or 0.96 percent, to 25,087 at noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$119.5 billion. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index slipped 1.54 percent to 4,480 points at noon. 

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was down 0.82 percent at 3,947 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index fell 1.71 percent to 13,635 points at the midday close.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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