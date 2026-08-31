Hang Seng Index inches down at close, MiniMax up 16pc

Hong Kong stocks narrowed losses and closed lower on Monday, with the banking sector supporting the market.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index edged down 17 points, or 0.07 percent, to 25,566, with a full-day turnover of HK$314.8 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 0.32 percent to 4,619 points.

Bank of China (3988) and BOC Hong Kong (2388) jumped 5.7 percent and 3.4 percent to all-time highs, while China Construction Bank (0939) and China Merchants Bank (3968) both advanced 3.9 percent.

Notably, two Chinese artificial intelligence firms, MiniMax (0100) and Z.AI (2513), skyrocketed 16.2 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively.

In contrast, China Resources Land (1109) slumped 9.4 percent after posting a 17 percent decline in half-year net profit, marking the worst performance among blue chips.

Interest rate hike concerns also weighed down local developers, with Henderson Land Development (0012) and Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016) down 7.3 percent and 4.7 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index was up 0.86 percent to 3,986 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index rose 0.44 percent to 14,015 points.