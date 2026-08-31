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FINANCE

China's Shenzhen Longsys aims to raise $6.27 bln in Hong Kong listing

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Shenzhen Longsys Electronics.
Shenzhen Longsys Electronics.

China's Shenzhen Longsys Electronics is seeking to raise up to HK$6.27 billion through a Hong Kong listing, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

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The Shenzhen-listed semiconductor company is offering a total number of 26.1 million H shares at a maximum offer price of HK$240.60 per share.

It requires a minimum investment of HK$12151.3 per borad lot of 50 shares.

The firm's H shares are expected to begin trading on September 8.

The chipmaker swung to a net profit of 6.29 billion yuan (HK$7.34 billion) for the first four months of 2026, compared with a loss of 28.38 million yuan from a year ago.

Revenue surged 1.4 times year-on-year to 14.7 billion yuan during the period. Its clientele includes Dell, Lenovo (0992), Mindray, OPPO, Samsung, Transsion and Xiaomi (1810), with nearly 70 percent of its revenue generated outside the Chinese Mainland.

It plans to use around 78.3 percent of the net proceeds from the share sale to enhance its independent research and development and innovation capabilities in key areas including chip design and advanced memory product development.

Lenovo and Ingenic Semiconductor (3223) are among the cornerstone investors for the share sale.

Staff reporter and Reuters

Shenzhen Longsys ElectronicssemiconductorchipHong KonglistingIPO

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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