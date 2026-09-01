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South Korea proposes US$599 bln 2027 budget, to boost chips and defence spending

FINANCE
43 mins ago
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South Korean President Lee Jae Myung attends a joint press statement with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (not pictured) at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung attends a joint press statement with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (not pictured) at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

South Korea on Tuesday proposed an 821 trillion won (US$598.79 billion) government budget for 2027, including special funding for its semiconductor industry and strategic weapons, the budget minister said in a cabinet meeting.

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The government earmarked 2.6 trillion won for a special semiconductor budget, the minister said at the cabinet meeting, where the national budget for 2027 is scheduled to be reviewed and adopted.

It also proposed 3.4 trillion won in spending for a nuclear-powered submarine programme and other strategic weapons, presentation material during the meeting showed.

The proposal will require parliamentary approval.

Meanwhile, President Lee Jae Myung said on Tuesday the economy is at a point where an interest rate rise is unavoidable, risking denting growth potential at a time the socially disadvantaged are feeling the impact of higher borrowing costs.

He asked parliament to offer broad suggestions that could improve the government's budget proposal.

Reuters

South Koreabudgetchipweapon

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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