logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Nvidia invests US$3.5 billion in MediaTek convertible bonds

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
FILE PHOTO: Nvidia logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Nvidia logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Nvidia said on Monday it has invested US$3.5 billion (HK$27.3 billion) in convertible bonds issued by Taiwan's MediaTek, which could add to growing investor concerns about circular financing in the AI sector.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The new deal is the latest example of Nvidia helping finance businesses building products and infrastructure around its technology, a strategy that supports growth in its AI ecosystem but has drawn investor scrutiny.

The deal includes MediaTek adopting Nvidia's NVLink Fusion platform, allowing customers to develop custom AI chips that can connect to Nvidia-powered AI systems and data centers.

The companies will also extend collaboration on AI chips for personal computers and continue developing platforms for AI-powered vehicles.

In June, Nvidia unviled the RTX Spark PC chip to "reinvent the PC" for the AI era, which was developed in partnership with MediaTek.

Reuters

NvidiaMediaTekchipAIdata centerPC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A logo of China's top memory chipmaker CXMT appears next to the gate of company’s production facility, in Beijing, China, July 29, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China's CXMT makes breakthrough in advanced memory chips, the Information reports
INNOVATION
6 mins ago
Anthropic logo, a keyboard, and a robotic hand in this illustration created on June 5, 2026. REUTERS
Sony, Warner Music sue Anthropic over songs used in AI training
INNOVATION
28 mins ago
A photo shows a company logo over supercomputer cabinets at the site of IT company Bull in Les-Clayes-sous-Bois on April 3, 2026. Bull, which manufactures supercomputers among other products, announced its plan to hire 500 people in 2026, mainly in Europe, after being acquired by the French government and spun off from the Atos group. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
EU orders AI supercomputer from Bull as demand exceeds capacity
INNOVATION
1 hour ago
This multiple exposure picture illustration shows a mobile phone's screen showing the logo of Chinese AI Zhipu in Beijing on January 21, 2026. Investor confidence in Chinese AI startups is riding high, but obstacles to their long-term success range from US export controls to the puzzle of how to become profitable. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)
China's Zhipu AI revenue quintuples in first half, loss narrows
FINANCE
1 hour ago
People walk past the Enflame booth during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura.
Chinese AI chipmaker Enflame aims to raise 6.1 bln yuan after setting Shanghai IPO price
FINANCE
1 hour ago
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
Still No. 2: HK keeps billionaire crown despite recent decline, report shows
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP A logo of Huawei is seen during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 6, 2023.
Huawei H1 profit drop quickens to 36pc on rising costs, R&D spending
FINANCE
5 hours ago
REUTERS
SK Hynix weighs Japan plant deal on AI boom: Bloomberg
FINANCE
5 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
AI-driven cyber risk is top concern for global financial stability, watchdog says
INNOVATION
7 hours ago
The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
OpenAI issued warrants worth US$5.5 billion in SB Energy, WSJ reports
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up
ENTERTAINMENT
30-08-2026 22:43 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 98pc of Wang Fuk Court owners accept govt buyback offer ahead of Monday deadline
NEWS
30-08-2026 17:03 HKT
Mui Kai-ming arrives at the mortuary on Monday morning.
Brother of Anita Mui hopes mother can be laid to rest beside her daughter
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.