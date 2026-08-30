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WORLD

South Korean police locate more body parts of Chinese student in dismemberment case

WORLD
2 hours ago
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More remains of a Chinese female graduate student allegedly murdered by a part-time Chinese lecturer from the same university were recovered in South Korea on Saturday, according to authorities. 

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The discovery follows the arrest of the 31-year-old suspect, Jeong, who is accused of murdering and dismembering his female student last Wednesday (Aug 26). 

The investigation began after a missing person report was filed for the victim, identified as a 25-year-old woman surnamed Wen, who had recently graduated from Daegu Catholic University. 

According to the Gyeongsan Police Station in North Gyeongsang Province, officers recovered additional remains on Saturday to confirm Wen's identity after searching a site based on Jeong's statements.   

While investigators have traced the suspect's movements using GPS data, it is believed that Jeong scattered the dismembered remains across different sites after killing Wen in his house, complicating the search efforts.

However, authorities reaffirmed their commitment to recover as many remaining body parts as possible before transferring the case to prosecution next week. 

They added that analysis of Jeong's activities before and after the crime is underway, along with examinations of seized items to verify his statements. 

It is reported that the motives behind the crime remain uncertain, with investigators reviewing the victim's and suspect's mobile phone and messenger records. 

Local media earlier reported that Jeong told police he strangled the victim after she threatened to expose their secret relationship if he would not marry her. 

Yet, Jeong's account was disputed by friends of Wen in China, who said she already had a boyfriend in China. 

Her friends emphasized that Jeong was merely an academic supervisor who had been pursuing Wen romantically, confirming the two were not in a relationship. 

It is understood that the victim's boyfriend, who had studied at the same university, had already returned to China after graduation.

South Koreadismemberment

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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