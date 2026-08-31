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INNOVATION

China's CXMT makes breakthrough in advanced memory chips, the Information reports

INNOVATION
11 mins ago
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A logo of China's top memory chipmaker CXMT appears next to the gate of company’s production facility, in Beijing, China, July 29, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A logo of China's top memory chipmaker CXMT appears next to the gate of company’s production facility, in Beijing, China, July 29, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Chinese memory chipmaker CXMT has begun producing advanced high-bandwidth memory in small quantities, the Information reported on Monday.

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CXMT is making HBM3E, an advanced type of high-bandwidth memory that is used in AI chipsets, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The company plans to expand production in 2027, according to the report.

Several Chinese chip designers, including Alibaba Group's (9988) T-Head and Beijing-based Cambricon Technologies, are testing the memory with their processors, the report said.

These companies will use CXMT's memory in products as early as next year if all goes to plan, the report said.

CXMT, Cambricon and Alibaba's T-Head were not immediately available for comment.

Reuters

CXMTchipChinaHBM3EAIT-HeadAlibabaCambricon Technologies

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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