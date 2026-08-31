SK Hynix weighs Japan plant deal on AI boom: Bloomberg

SK Hynix is weighing the feasibility of setting up a joint venture in Japan to produce memory chips to meet soaring artificial intelligence demand and manage manufacturing costs, Bloomberg reported.

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Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group, told Bloomberg that SK hynix is considering various regions for establishing a joint plant.

He noted that any location with sufficient water and power supplies could be considered, though he declined to elaborate on potential partners, specific sites, or target product lines.

A person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that small-scale acquisitions of Japanese firms are also under consideration. Any specific collaboration model, such as a co-investment or a joint venture, would depend on the partner and the type of chips produced, the report added.

The South Korean chipmaker is scouting for production hubs worldwide to capture burgeoning AI demand and navigate US-led geopolitical curbs on China’s tech sector, according to Bloomberg.

SK Hynix already plans to invest 54 trillion won (HK$309.7 billion) to expand its domestic fabrication facilities in South Korea, alongside constructing an advanced memory packaging plant in Indiana, the report added.