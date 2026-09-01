South Korea to send 44-member disaster relief team to Nepal after floods

South Korea will send a 44-member emergency relief team to Nepal to support search-and-rescue operations after flooding in the Rasuwa region, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

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The deployment follows a request by Nepal for assistance with search-and-rescue operations in the disaster-hit area, the ministry said in a statement.

The team, including officials from the ministry and fire agency, will leave for Nepal on a military transport aircraft on Tuesday and work there for about 10 days, it said.

South Korea had already dispatched a rapid response team to Nepal shortly after last week's devastating flood to help search for nine South Korean workers missing at a hydropower project.

The team's initial attempts to reach the disaster zone were delayed by flight restrictions imposed by the Nepalese military. After receiving approval, the rapid response team flew aerial search missions over the suspected site starting on August 29, according to South Korean media.

Reuters