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WORLD

The missing in Nepal-Tibet flash floods

WORLD
2 hours ago
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Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP. Family members watch a screen displaying identities of victims at a mortuary in the aftermath of flash floods, in Bharatpur of Nepal's Chitwan district on August 30, 2026.
Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP. Family members watch a screen displaying identities of victims at a mortuary in the aftermath of flash floods, in Bharatpur of Nepal's Chitwan district on August 30, 2026.

More than 3,000 people were listed as missing Sunday, with another 750 confirmed dead, after the flash floods and landslides that hit the Nepal-Tibet border.

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The figures are likely to change, which is not uncommon in the chaos after a major disaster.

Here are the latest numbers:

 

- In total: 3,044 missing -

 

Nepal's disaster agency increased the total number of people missing on its side of the border to 2,498 on Sunday, saying there were also 734 confirmed deaths.

The number of missing in Tibet is now at 546, with 16 others dead, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday.

Together, the total missing stands at least 3,044.

Nepal's disaster agency said Sunday that 589 foreigners were unaccounted for -- an increase on Friday's figure of 517. It did not update the list by nationality.

Chinese officials said Sunday at least 261 foreign nationals were among those unaccounted for there.

In India, authorities said they had recovered seven bodies from rivers flowing from Nepal, believed to be flood victims. However, at this time they are not included in the toll.

 

- Nepal -

 

Nepal's disaster agency lists 1,909 missing citizens, in a update on Sunday. That includes, in its hardest hit district Rasuwa, with 562 unaccounted for.

Among the missing are 933 people working on hydropower projects, 45 Nepali Army soldiers, 40 police and armed police officers, and 19 customs and immigration officers.

China's CCTV said Sunday that 104 Nepali nationals were missing in Tibet.

 

- China -

 

China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that nearly 100 Chinese nationals were among the missing in Nepal.

The Nepal Tourism Board said eight Chinese were unaccounted for but that 16 had been rescued.

 

- India -

 

India's foreign ministry said on Saturday that 275 citizens were missing, and an additional 128 persons of Indian origin. Around 900 Indian nationals are still on the Chinese side but are safe and contactable.

Chinese state media said Sunday that 49 Indian nationals were missing in Tibet.

 

- United States -

 

Ninety US citizens were missing, the State Department said Thursday, adding that three had been rescued. It said it was not aware of any US fatalities.

The Nepal Tourism Board put the figure at 65 missing on Friday, and two rescued.

Eighteen US citizens were still missing in Tibet, Chinese state media said Sunday.

 

- Ukraine -

 

The Nepal Tourism Board put the number of Ukrainians still missing on Friday at 61.

Ukraine's embassy in Nepal said on Friday it was aware of 62 of its citizens with whom contact had been lost, revising its earlier numbers upwards by six.

Chinese state media said one Ukrainian was missing in Tibet.

 

- Malaysia -

 

The Nepal Tourism Board put the number missing at 51.

Chinese state media said three Malaysians were missing in Tibet.

 

- Australia -

 

The number of Australians missing stood at 42 on Sunday.

 

- United Kingdom -

 

Thirty-three people from the United Kingdom were missing, the Nepal Tourism Board figures showed on Friday.

In Tibet, 15 people from the United Kingdom were missing, Chinese state media said.

 

- Latvia -

 

Twenty-nine Latvians were missing, the Nepal Tourism Board said on Friday.

Chinese state media said 33 Latvians were missing in Tibet.

 

- Canada -

 

The Nepal Tourism Board said 25 Canadians were among the missing on Friday. Canada's foreign ministry put the figure at 30 in both Nepal and Tibet.

Chinese state media said six Canadians were missing in Tibet.

 

- South Korea -

 

The Nepal Tourism Board said Friday that nine South Korean tourists were missing.

South Korea's foreign ministry said Wednesday they had had no news of nine hydropower workers.

 

- Singapore -

 

Nine Singaporeans were unaccounted for, the Nepal Tourism Board said.

 

- Germany -

 

Eight German citizens are missing, according to the Nepal Tourism Board.

Chinese state media said three Germans were missing in Tibet.

 

- Russia -

 

Nine Russians are unaccounted for, while two have been rescued, the Nepal Tourism Board said on Friday.

Three Russians were missing in Tibet, Chinese state media said Sunday.

 

- Other nationalities -

 

South Africa: six (Nepal Tourism Board). Four missing in Tibet. (CCTV)

Japan: five (Nepal Tourism Board)

New Zealand: five (foreign ministry and Nepal Tourism Board). Two missing in Tibet. (CCTV)

France: four (Nepal Tourism Board). Two missing in Tibet. (CCTV)

Spain: three (Spanish foreign ministry). One missing in Tibet. (CCTV)

Belgium: two, and one person rescued (Nepal Tourism Board)

Hungary: three (Hungarian foreign ministry). The Nepal Tourism Board put the figure at one. One missing in Tibet (CCTV)

Portugal: three, with two found safe (Portuguese government). The Nepal Tourism Board said only one Portuguese citizen was missing. One missing in Tibet (CCTV)

Netherlands: two (Nepal Tourism Board). Two missing in Tibet (CCTV)

Italy: three missing (Italian foreign ministry). The Nepal Tourism Board said Friday one was missing, with two rescued

Ireland: two (Nepal Tourism Board). Two missing in Tibet (CCTV)

Kazakhstan: three (Nepal Tourism Board). One missing in Tibet (CCTV)

Belarus: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

Finland: one (Nepal Tourism Board). One missing in Tibet (CCTV)

Israel: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

Lithuania: one (Nepal Tourism Board). One missing in Tibet (CCTV)

Philippines: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

Serbia: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

Switzerland: one, with one person rescued (Nepal Tourism Board)

Sweden: one (Swedish foreign ministry and Nepal Tourism Board)

Vietnam: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

Estonia: Two missing in Tibet (CCTV)

AFP

The missingNepalTibetflash floods

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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