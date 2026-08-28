The missing in Nepal-Tibet flash floods

More than 1,400 people were missing and 392 were confirmed dead after flash floods and landslides hit the Nepal-Tibet border.

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The figures are likely to change, which is not uncommon after a major disaster.

Double-counting of dual nationals, matching bodies with people listed as missing and the chaos of a calamity can all contribute to fluctuations both upwards and downwards in the figures.

Here is the latest on the missing:

- In total: at least 1,468 -

Nepal's disaster agency said 910 people were unaccounted for on Thursday, including at least 517 foreigners. It did not give a breakdown of the nationalities of the foreigners.

Across the border with Tibet, China said 558 people -- including 260 foreigners -- were missing. Together, the total missing on both sides of the border is 1,468.

Nepal's tourism board on Thursday put the number of missing tourists and travellers -- Nepali and foreign -- at 667 in total. Its further breakdown of the nationalities is included below.

- Nepal -

The new Nepal Tourism Board figures Thursday said that 127 Nepali visitors were among the 667 it listed as missing.

It was not immediately clear how many Nepali residents of the area were unaccounted for.

- China -

China's foreign ministry said nearly 100 Chinese nationals were among the missing in Nepal. The Nepal Tourism Board said 24 Chinese were unaccounted for.

That was in addition to the 558, including 260 foreigners, missing on its the Chinese side of the border.

- India -

Nepal's new tourism board figures Thursday showed 178 people from India were missing. Eleven others had been rescued.

- United States -

Ninety US citizens were missing, the State Department said, adding that three had been rescued and it was not aware of any US fatalities. The Nepal Tourism Board put the figure at 65 unaccounted for earlier Thursday.

- Ukraine -

Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Thursday evening that the total number of Ukrainians listed as "out of contact" was 56.

"According to the verified information available, there are currently no Ukrainians among the injured or deceased as a result of the disaster," it added.

- Malaysia -

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Thursday that more than 50 Malaysians in Nepal are unreachable.

The Nepal Tourism Board put the number at 51.

- Australia -

The number of Australian nationals missing following the floods has risen to 39, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Friday.

- United Kingdom -

Thirty-three people from the United Kingdom were missing, the Nepal Tourism Board figures showed Thursday.

- Canada -

The tourism board said 25 Canadians were among the missing on Thursday.

But Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand said the government was "aware of 30 Canadians and permanent residents in Nepal and Tibet whose whereabouts and well-being have not yet been confirmed".

- South Korea -

South Korea's foreign ministry said Wednesday that nine hydropower workers were out of contact in the Rasuwa district following the floods. The Nepal Tourism Board said Thursday that four South Koreans had been rescued.

- Singapore -

Nine Singaporeans were unaccounted for, the Nepal Tourism Board said.

- Germany -

Eight German citizens are missing, according to the Nepal Tourism Board.

- Russia -

Eight Russians are unaccounted for, while two had been rescued, the Nepal Tourism Board said.

- Other nationalities -

South Africa: six (Nepal Tourism Board)

Latvia: six (Nepal Tourism Board)

Japan: five (Nepal Tourism Board)

New Zealand: five (foreign ministry and Nepal Tourism Board)

France: four (Nepal Tourism Board)

Spain: four (Spanish foreign ministry. The Nepal Tourism Board put the figure at three)

Belgium: three (Nepal Tourism Board)

Hungary: three (Hungarian foreign ministry). The Nepal Tourism Board put the figure at one.

Portugal: three (Portuguese foreign ministry and Nepal Tourism Board). The foreign ministry also said one person had been located

Netherlands: two (Nepal Tourism Board)

Italy: three missing (Italian foreign ministry), with two rescued (Nepal Tourism Board)

Ireland: two (Nepal Tourism Board)

Kazakhstan: two (Nepal Tourism Board)

Belarus: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

Finland: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

Israel: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

Lithuania: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

Philippines: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

Serbia: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

Sweden: one (Swedish foreign ministry and Nepal Tourism Board. The foreign ministry also said a second Swedish resident, a foreigner whose nationality was not identified, was among the missing)

- Rescued -

Switzerland: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

Bulgaria: one (Nepal Tourism Board)

- Nationalities unconfirmed -

The missing figure released Thursday by China from its side of the border included 260 foreigners, but no breakdown on nationalities was provided.

Eight people whose nationalities had yet to be confirmed had been rescued, the Nepal Tourism Board said Thursday.

AFP