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Chinese premier arrives at Tibet mudslide area: state media

CHINA
1 hour ago
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New Politburo Standing Committee member Li Qiang meets the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
New Politburo Standing Committee member Li Qiang meets the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has arrived at the area on the China-Nepal border hit by a devastating mudslide, state media reported on Thursday, to oversee search efforts for more than 500 people missing there.

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"With the support of General Secretary Xi Jinping... Premier Li Qiang, leading comrades from relevant departments, arrived at the disaster-stricken area of Gyirong Town, Gyirong County, Tibet to guide emergency rescue and relief work, and to visit rescue workers and affected people," state news agency Xinhua reported.

AFP

Chinese premierTibetmudslide

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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