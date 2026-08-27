Chinese premier arrives at Tibet mudslide area: state media

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has arrived at the area on the China-Nepal border hit by a devastating mudslide, state media reported on Thursday, to oversee search efforts for more than 500 people missing there.

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"With the support of General Secretary Xi Jinping... Premier Li Qiang, leading comrades from relevant departments, arrived at the disaster-stricken area of Gyirong Town, Gyirong County, Tibet to guide emergency rescue and relief work, and to visit rescue workers and affected people," state news agency Xinhua reported.

AFP