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FINANCE

July total retail sales value rise 4.5 pc to $31bn

FINANCE
20 mins ago
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The value of total retail sales in July increased by 4.5 percent to HK$31 billion, compared with the same month last year, according to latest figures from the Census and Statistics Department. 

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Volume of total retail sales in July increased by 2.3 percent from last year. 

Of the total retail sales value in July 2026, online sales accounted for 9.1 percent at HK$2.8 billion, up 9.5 percent from the same period last year. 

The value of online retail sales or the first seven months together increased by 24.9 percent compared with the same period in 2025; whereas that of total retail sales volume rose 6.6 percent. 

Retail sales growth momentum remained resilient in July, marking the 15th consecutive month of expansion, according to a spokesperson for the government.

Looking ahead, the government believes that continued economic expansion, rising household incomes, and stable labor market conditions should bolster consumer sentiment. 

Analysed by broad type of retail outlet in descending order of the value of sales, the value of sales of jewelry, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts increased by 19.7 percent, followed by sales of other consumer goods not elsewhere classified (+10.5 percent in value); commodities in supermarkets (+0.3 percent); medicines and cosmetics (+7.3 percent); electrical goods and other consumer durable goods not elsewhere classified (+11.5 percent); food, alcoholic drinks and tobacco (+1.7 percent); commodities in department stores (+0.5 percent); and optical shops (+1.8 percent).

On the other hand, the value of sales of wearing apparel decreased by 1.8 percent in July over a year earlier. This was followed by sales of books, newspapers, stationery and gifts (-2.8 percent in value); motor vehicles and parts (-18.2 percent); fuels (-18.0 percent); footwear, allied products and other clothing accessories (-0.3 percent); furniture and fixtures (-2.4 percent); and Chinese drugs and herbs (-13.7 percent).

retail salesvolume

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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