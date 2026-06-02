Hong Kong April retail sales miss forecast with 8.6pc growth

Hong Kong’s retail sales extended gains for the 12th consecutive month in April to HK$31.4 billion in value, while the increase narrowed to 8.6 percent from a year ago, government data showed on Tuesday.

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That compared with a revised growth of 12.8 percent in March, according to data released by the Census and Statistics Department. The figure also largely fell short of the market expectation of 13.7 percent.

The volume of total retail sales in April grew by 6.4 percent, compared with a 9.8 percent increase in March.

For the first four months of 2026, the value of total retail sales increased by 11.3 percent compared with the same period last year, while the volume rose 9 percent.

Online retail sales surged 30.6 percent year-on-year to HK$3 billion in April, accounting for 9.7 percent of the total. Combined with the first four months together, the value of online retail sales jumped 30.2 percent.

Looking ahead, the retail sector should continue to benefit from ongoing economic expansion, a notable increase in inbound visitors, and resilient consumption sentiment, a government spokesman said.

The government will stay alert to the downside risk arising from the evolving geopolitical tensions and their possible effects on the local consumption market, the spokesman added.

Sales growth was seen in most types of retail outlets in April, among which motor vehicles and parts posted a strong growth of 46.1 percent, followed by an increase of 21.9 percent for sales of electrical goods and other consumer durable goods not elsewhere classified.

Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks, and valuable gifts also jumped by 19.8 percent in value.

On the other hand, fuel sales plunged by 11.7 percent as prices climbed. Chinese drugs and herbs sales and commodities in department stores saw a decline of 8.5 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively.