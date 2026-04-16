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FINANCE

China's factory output rises 5.7pc in March, retail sales growth slips to 1.7pc

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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People walk on a street in Beijing, China October 19, 2025. REUTERS
People walk on a street in Beijing, China October 19, 2025. REUTERS

China's industrial output rose 5.7 percent in March from a year earlier, slowing from 6.3 percent growth in January-February, as the fallout from the Iran war dampened momentum in the world's second-largest economy.

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The output data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) beat expectations for a 5.5 percent rise in a Reuters poll of 36 analysts.

Retail sales, a gauge of consumption, grew 1.7 percent in March, down from the 2.8 percent growth in January-February. Analysts had forecast a 2.3 percent rise.

Fixed asset investment expanded 1.7 percent in the first quarter, versus expectations for 1.9 percent growth. It increased 1.8 percent in the first two months.

Reuters

Chinaindustrial outputretail salesfixed asset investment

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