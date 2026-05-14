logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

US retail sales increase again in April, partly lifted by higher prices

FINANCE
23 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
People walk at a Walmart store in California in the US. Reuters.
People walk at a Walmart store in California in the US. Reuters.

US retail sales increased further in April, but some of the rise in receipts was likely due to higher inflation as the war with Iran boosted prices of energy products and other commodities.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Retail sales rose 0.5 percent last month after a downwardly revised 1.6 percent jump in March, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales, which are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation, gaining 0.5 percent after a previously reported 1.7 percent increase in March.

The US-Israeli conflict with Iran is driving up inflation. The government reported this week that consumer prices increased strongly for a second straight month in April, with the annual rate posting its largest gain in three years.

Gasoline prices rose 12.3 percent in April, data from the US Energy Information Administration showed.

Soaring gasoline prices have yet to pull spending away from other areas, thanks to larger tax refunds this year. The average tax refund was up US$323(HK$2,519.4) through April 25 compared to the same period in 2025, Internal Revenue Service data showed.

But that cushion is diminishing.

Economists at PNC Financial said an analysis of internal data showed "consumers are drawing down tax refunds more rapidly than last year, particularly among lower-income households," adding they were seeing "less of those refunds being used towards paying down credit card and other debt."

Lower-income consumers disproportionately spend more on gasoline relative to higher-income households. With consumer sentiment plumbing record lows in early May and inflation outpacing wage growth for the first time in three years, there are concerns that spending could slow considerably this year.

Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services rose 0.5 percent in April after an upwardly revised 0.8 percent increase in March. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product, and were previously reported to have advanced 0.7 percent in March.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, increased at a 1.6 percent annualized rate in the first quarter, decelerating from the October-December quarter's 1.9 percent growth pace. It has cooled from the 3.5 percent growth rate notched in the third quarter of 2025.

Reuters

retail salesUSinflation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Amy Neville, mother of Alexander, Mary Rodee, mother of Riley Basford, Shelby Knox, lawyer Laura Marquez-Garrett, lawyer Lennon Torres and CEO of Heat Initiative Sarah Gardner react outside the court after the jury found Meta and Google liable in a key test case accusing Meta and Google's YouTube of harming children's mental health through addictive social media platforms, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Meta and Google fund US kids' groups, as critics warn of social media risk
WORLD
2 hours ago
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi attends the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, India May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Iran urges BRICS to condemn US, Israel for war, exposing bloc divisions
WORLD
3 hours ago
China's President Xi Jinping visits the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on May 14, 2026. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Pool via REUTERS
China's Xi lauds 'new positioning' in ties with US
CHINA
6 hours ago
Nvidia logo and Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken August 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US clears H200 chip sales to 10 China firms as Nvidia CEO looks for breakthrough
CHINA
7 hours ago
Cattle gather in a feedlot at Callicrate Beef, a vertically integrated ranch-to-market meat produce in Saint Francis, Kansas, U.S., March 20, 2026. REUTERS/Cheney Orr/File Photo
China renews licences for hundreds of US beef exporters amid Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
7 hours ago
A worker installs parts at the start of an assembly line at an Ariens factory in Brillion, Wisconsin, U.S., March 5, 2025. REUTERS
US producer prices post biggest gain in four years in April
FINANCE
23 hours ago
A Taiwan flag flutters in Taipei, Taiwan, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Ahead of Trump-Xi summit, China warns on US arms sales to Taiwan
CHINA
13-05-2026 15:03 HKT
South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-Back, speaks during the joint press conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, following the 57th Security Consultative Meeting at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Lee Jin-man/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea weighs phased Hormuz role after US talks, minister says
WORLD
13-05-2026 12:26 HKT
US appeals court pauses ruling against Trump's 10pc global tariff
FINANCE
13-05-2026 10:24 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press, ahead of departing the White House for Joint Base Andrews en route to Beijing, China, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Pentagon says US cost of Iran war nearing $29 billion
WORLD
13-05-2026 09:32 HKT
(File photo)
Keep your umbrellas handy: seven straight days of showers to drench Hong Kong
NEWS
13-05-2026 19:19 HKT
logo
Dashcam captures moment taxi crashes onto Ngau Tau Kok sidewalk, killing one and injuring four
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific to close boarding gates earlier starting June to reduce flight delays
NEWS
6 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.