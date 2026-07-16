logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

US retail sales rise marginally in June

FINANCE
6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
People visit the Lincoln Road Shopping District two days before Christmas on December 23, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
People visit the Lincoln Road Shopping District two days before Christmas on December 23, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

US retail sales increased marginally in June as lower gasoline prices weighed on receipts at service stations, though bargain-hunting consumers continued to support underlying spending.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Retail sales rose 0.2 percent last month after an upwardly revised 1.0 percent jump in May, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales, which are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation, gaining 0.2 percent after a previously reported 0.9 percent advance in May. Estimates ranged from a 0.4 percent drop to a 1.0 percent increase.

Average gasoline prices fell to US$4.18 a gallon last month from US$4.61 in May, data from the US Energy Information Administration showed.

The modest relief at the pump, which reflected a retreat in oil prices as a shaky ceasefire between the United States and Iran took hold, freed money for spending elsewhere. But the truce collapsed last week and the renewed hostilities in the Middle East have sent oil and gasoline prices rising again.

Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services increased 0.5 percent in June after an upwardly revised 0.8 percent rise in May. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product, and were previously reported to have advanced 0.7 percent in May.

Core retail sales were likely lifted by Amazon's Prime Day event towards the end of the month, with other retailers offering competing promotions.

The FIFA World Cup tournament also likely provided a boost to receipts at restaurants and bars.

Bank of America Institute in a report on Wednesday said an analysis of internal card data showed spending at discount clothiers and value grocers started to rise again early this year, adding that "price-conscious consumers are increasingly looking to general merchandise stores for deals and discounts."

Household budgets have been strained by higher prices from import tariffs and more recently the Middle East conflict. Spending continues to be driven by higher-income households, which have seen their wealth boosted by a stock market rally.

Bank of America Institute noted that lower-income families had traded down the most, "experiencing five times faster spending at discount apparel stores than higher-income households so far in 2026."

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book report on Wednesday described consumer spending as having edged up in early July, adding that "several districts noted declines in spending on discretionary items or trading down to more affordable varieties."

Economists expect consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, picked up in the second quarter after almost stalling in the January-March quarter. The Atlanta Fed's model is currently forecasting GDP growth at a 1.3 percent annualized rate in the April-June quarter. The economy grew at a 2.1 percent pace in the first quarter.

Reuters

USretail salesFIFA World Cup

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam,Oman, July 15, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Fewer vessels travel through Hormuz after US resumes blockade
WORLD
22 mins ago
U.S. President Donald Trump steps out of Marine One for a visit to Fort Bragg to mark the U.S. Army anniversary, in North Carolina, U.S., June 10, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
US strikes on Iran strengthen Trump's options for new escalation, officials say
WORLD
6 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House on July 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump traveled to Carlisle, Pennsylvania, to attend the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP
US wants to globalize fight against far-left terrorism
WORLD
8 hours ago
Late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this image from the U.S. Justice Department’s file of Epstein, released by the House Oversight Committee Democrats Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 18, 2025. House Oversight Committee Democrats/Handout via REUTERS
US Justice Dept says it cannot provide unredacted Epstein files for New Mexico probe
WORLD
8 hours ago
Anthropic could go public in October, report says
INNOVATION
9 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a meeting on the sidelines of their visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool/File Photo
White House weighs releasing controversial intel on China and US elections, sources say
WORLD
9 hours ago
The coin. Scott Bessent's post on X
US Mint will produce US$1 coin with Trump's image, Treasury Secretary says
FINANCE
9 hours ago
Fed's Williams: "Unquestionably too-high" inflation may soon subside
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Dr. Yufang Rong and her husband Dr. Youlin Chen, an American seismologist held for nearly two years by China, pose together in this undated photograph provided on July 13, 2026. Courtesy Dr. Yufang Rong/Handout via REUTERS
Family seeks release of US seismologist held in China since 2024
CHINA
15-07-2026 11:41 HKT
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
US official says Nvidia has begun shipping powerful H200 AI chips to China
INNOVATION
15-07-2026 11:37 HKT
Guangdong animal cruelty case sparks outrage; actress’ post over abuse removed
CHINA
15-07-2026 18:29 HKT
27 arrested in Yau Tsim anti-illegal worker and vice operation
NEWS
17 hours ago
Two DGS top scorers set sights on Oxford computer science and local medicine
NEWS
15-07-2026 14:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.