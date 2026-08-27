Hang Seng Index dips in early trading on Thursday

The Hang Seng Index slid in the early morning trading session on Thursday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index dipped by 69 points, or 3 percent to 25,583 points.

The Hang Seng Tech Index inched up by 0.1 percent to around 4,632 points.

South Korea's KOSPI rose 1.5 percent, paring early gains after the Bank of Korea raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 3 percent, in line with market views that narrowly expected a hike. Taiwanese shares rose 0.9 percent, while the Nikkei 225 slid 0.4 percent.

Stocks on Wall Street edged up overnight with the S&P 500 closing flat after the personal consumption expenditures index rose 0.2 percent in July compared with the prior month after a 0.1 percent decline a month earlier.

Staff reporter and Reuters



