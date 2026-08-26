Chow Sang Sang net profit surges 1.39 times to HK$2.15 bn

Chow Sang Sang (0116) recorded a net profit of HK$2.15 billion for the six months ended June 30, surging 1.39 times year-on-year.

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A dividend of 28 HK cents per share was declared.

Revenue reached HK$12.88 billion in the period, an increase of 16.7 percent.

Chow Sang Sang stated that it continued to record positive sales performance at the beginning of the third quarter.

The company stated that it will remain mindful of evolving retail market conditions and changing consumer preferences across its key markets. To support sales momentum, it will focus on targeted marketing initiatives, omni-channel promotions and customer engagement.