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FINANCE

China's MiniMax sees revenue nearly quadruple in first half as AI demand surges

FINANCE
42 mins ago
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This picture illustration shows a mobile phone's screen showing the logo of Chinese AI MiniMax in Beijing on January 21, 2026. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)
This picture illustration shows a mobile phone's screen showing the logo of Chinese AI MiniMax in Beijing on January 21, 2026. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)

Chinese AI startup MiniMax (0100) on Wednesday posted a nearly four-fold jump in first-half revenue as demand for its low-cost models and AI platform accelerated, with the company continuing to target cheaper ways to deploy AI at scale.

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Revenue for the six months ended June 30 rose 283.1 percent from a year earlier to US$116.6 million (HK$915.8 million), reflecting surging demand for cheaper, open-source-based models from Chinese providers such as MiniMax and DeepSeek, which position themselves as lower-cost alternatives to proprietary U.S. systems.

MiniMax said it will keep pushing to extend the "performance-cost frontier," first getting performance to a level that can handle complex real-world tasks and then improving efficiency to allow capabilities to be rolled out more widely and affordably.

Revenue from its Open Platform and other AI-based enterprise services surged 703.1 percent to US$73.9 million as paying users grew.

The segment contributed 63.4 percent of the startup's total revenue during the period, up from 30.3 percent a year earlier.

Revenue from its AI-native products rose 100.9 percent to US$42.6million.

MiniMax remains a loss-making company, though its half-year loss attributable narrowed to US$358 million from US$402.2 million last year.

MiniMax was one of the "AI tigers" to go public this year, raising HK$4.82billion in its Hong Kong listing before its stock nearly doubled on its first trading
day.

The Chinese tech firm also raised HK$16.04 billion in fresh capital through a share sale and a bond issue last month to fund growth in its AI business.

Reuters

MiniMax

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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