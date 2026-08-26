CNOOC net profit leaps 23.4 pc to 85.8 bn yuan

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (0883) announced a net profit of 85.8 billion yuan (HK$100.08 billion) for the first half of the year, jumping 23.4 percent from last year.

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The company declared an interim dividend of 96 HK cents per share, a record high since its listing.

Net production of oil and gas in the period reached 398.7 million barrels of oil equivalent, up 3.7 percent from last year.

Operating revenue rose 16.9 percent to 242.7 billion yuan.

Oil and gas sales reached 206.1 billion yuan, an increase of 20 percent.

In the second half of the year, the company will stay focused on annual production and operation targets, increase reserves and production, intensify research on core technologies, grow new energy business, further tap the potential for quality and efficiency enhancement, and uphold the bottom line of safety and environmental protection.