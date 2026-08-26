logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China's SenseTime posts first profit of 617 million yuan since listing on AI rally

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
The logo of SenseTime is seen at SenseTime office, in Shanghai, China December 13, 2021. REUTERS
The logo of SenseTime is seen at SenseTime office, in Shanghai, China December 13, 2021. REUTERS

Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime (0020) posted its first profit since listing of 617 million yuan (HK$719.8 million) in the first six months of 2026, as a rally in AI-related asset prices helped cover operational losses.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

That compared to a loss of 1.49 billion yuan a year ago. The company attributed the improvement to continued advances in its core business performance, and fair value gains of several AI companies it invested in following their listings.

Adjusted loss for the period also narrowed by 67.3 percent to 385.9 million yuan. 

Revenue jumped by 23.4 percent to 2.9 billion yuan, of which revenue from generative AI grew by 28.2 percent to 2.3 billion yuan and accounted for nearly 80 percent of the total sales.

Computer vision revenue came in at 496.8 million yuan, also up 13.9 percent. 

In the six months, SenseTime’s gross profit rose 2.9 percentage points to 41.4 percent.

The company said it is partnering with Hong Kong Science Park to build the largest domestic AI compute center in the city, targeting a compute scale of 40,000 peta-floating point operations per second by 2030 and establishing a self-reliant and controllable compute anchor point for the Greater Bay Area.

 

SenseTimeChinaprofitAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The logo of Chinese company Moonshot AI is displayed alongside its Kimi app on a mobile phone, in this illustration picture taken July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
China's Moonshot in talks with Microsoft, Amazon, Google over K3 revenue sharing, sources say
INNOVATION
2 hours ago
The logo of PwC is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Hong Kong court says Evergrande liquidators can pursue claim from PwC International
FINANCE
2 hours ago
China's President Xi Jinping (R) speaks during a meeting with Microsoft founder Bill Gates at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference in Boao town, Hainan province April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
Bill Gates, alarmed by AI, has policy ideas he wants to discuss with China's Xi Jinping
WORLD
2 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a joint press statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
China's Xi to attend SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan, visit Egypt, ministry says
CHINA
2 hours ago
ANTA Sports offline retail store.
ANTA H1 net profit jumps 35pc, sending shares up over 9pc
FINANCE
3 hours ago
An OOCL container ship sails in the harbour of Hong Kong, China November 27, 2024. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
China joins India search for 22 missing after cargo ship sinks
CHINA
3 hours ago
The Huawei logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
China's Huawei, US PC maker HP sign multi-year Wi-Fi patent deal
CHINA
5 hours ago
Chinese flag and Judge gavel are seen in this illustration taken, August 6, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China examines new legal tool to pursue graft suspects, assets abroad
CHINA
6 hours ago
Photo by JADE GAO / AFP The photo taken on July 24, 2026 shows Chinese technology company Tencent's data center in Guian New Area in Guiyang, in southwestern China's Guizhou Province.
China goes rural with data centres in quest to power AI
CHINA
7 hours ago
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
FWD first half net profit surges over 15 times, shares up
FINANCE
7 hours ago
(Online photo)
Sham Shui Po shop owner’s narrow escape sparks warning for MTR station traders
SOCIAL BUZZ
25-08-2026 17:11 HKT
3-vehicle collision near Sunny Bay leaves taxi driver dead, 10 others injured
NEWS
15 hours ago
Taxi stuck sideways in narrow Central alley
SOCIAL BUZZ
24-08-2026 15:55 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.