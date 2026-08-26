China's SenseTime posts first profit of 617 million yuan since listing on AI rally

Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime (0020) posted its first profit since listing of 617 million yuan (HK$719.8 million) in the first six months of 2026, as a rally in AI-related asset prices helped cover operational losses.

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That compared to a loss of 1.49 billion yuan a year ago. The company attributed the improvement to continued advances in its core business performance, and fair value gains of several AI companies it invested in following their listings.

Adjusted loss for the period also narrowed by 67.3 percent to 385.9 million yuan.

Revenue jumped by 23.4 percent to 2.9 billion yuan, of which revenue from generative AI grew by 28.2 percent to 2.3 billion yuan and accounted for nearly 80 percent of the total sales.

Computer vision revenue came in at 496.8 million yuan, also up 13.9 percent.

In the six months, SenseTime’s gross profit rose 2.9 percentage points to 41.4 percent.

The company said it is partnering with Hong Kong Science Park to build the largest domestic AI compute center in the city, targeting a compute scale of 40,000 peta-floating point operations per second by 2030 and establishing a self-reliant and controllable compute anchor point for the Greater Bay Area.