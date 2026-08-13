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CHINA

Japan and Singapore mourn the death of former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji

CHINA
2 hours ago
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The Embassy of Japan in China lowered its flag to half-mast on Thursday to express its condolences on the passing of former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji.

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The official social media accounts of the Embassy posted a photo of the flag at half-mast this morning along with the caption “In remembrance of his excellency Zhu Rongji, former Premier of the People's Republic of China.”

The Embassy said that Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi separately conveyed condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qian, while Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi expressed condolences to Foreign Minister Wang Yi, both highlighting the contributions made by Zhu to the development of Japan-China relations.

Separately, Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong Shyun Tsai also expressed his deepest condolences to Zhu’s family and the people of China.

“He advanced China’s economic reforms and guided its accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001, shaping a period of profound transformation for the country,” Wong wrote.

Wong noted that Zhu was also “an old friend of Singapore” as he played an important role in strengthening ties between the two countries, including through his support for the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park. “He was also a strong advocate of closer economic links between ASEAN and China, helping to lay the foundations for the extensive cooperation we see today,” Wong

added.

 

Zhu RongjiJapanSingaporeLawrence Wong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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